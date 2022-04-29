In addition to Beyond Good & Evil 2one of the games Ubisoft What has been the most delays? Skull & Bonespirate experience mentioned is based on the core mechanics of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Many players think that this video game has already been forgotten, but not long ago clues emerged that indicate an update in its creation.

Through a video, new images of the next release were leaked, there you can see how the NPCs will work and their level up, as well as their usefulness during excursions to invade other ships. In addition, it will be necessary to get food to have a kind of survival, which indicates elements of simulation of life in the style sims.

After the content has been filtered by the Ubisoftwas removed, although some pages retain a GIF in which you can see everything that this installment in development is going to contain. And that turns out to be a relief for those who were waiting for it, since this title was announced in the E3 from 2017 and up to this point we have seen very little video footage.

The company has repeatedly assured that the development is going very well, but after not mentioning anything about it for so long, it is clear that something is not working. That also happens with the remake of Prince of Persia The Sands of Timewhich has been delayed a lot, this to the point of not having a defined date.

editor’s note: It may sound trite, but since Michel Ancel left Ubisoft almost everything has gone downhill for the company, and that makes the rumor that the corporation is ready to be bought more feasible. Hopefully in a few months they will hold a summer conference to learn more about these postponed releases.

