THE MURCIA THAT WE DO NOT SEE
It was not the mayor but two neighbors who proposed a large garden in the groves of the river 125 years ago now
It was always said that the historic Ruiz Hidalgo park, later known as the Chinese Garden, was promoted by the councilor of the same name. But nothing less adjusted to reality. The truth is that it was an idea of two strangers from Murcia and that the Mayor’s Office appropriated it. The proposal came from José Marín Grego and Juan Antonio Martínez, two neighbors
#forgotten #promoters #Ruiz #Hidalgo #park
Leave a Reply