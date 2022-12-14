The forgotten prince: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Wednesday 14 December 2022, at 21.10 on Rai 2 The forgotten prince film of 2020 directed by Michel Hazanavicius with Omar Sy, François Damiens, Bérénice Bejo, Théo Hellermann, Oudesh Rughooputh, Henri Giey will be broadcast.

Plot

By day Djibi is the modest guardian of a parking lot, by night he is the fearless hero of an enchanted elsewhere. Widower and father of Sofia, he invents castles, fairies and dragons for her. Every evening he dusts off his cloak and becomes her prince. But time passes and Sofia prefers to dream of Max, her very blond schoolmate. Growing up for her is her greatest adventure, for Djibi a violation of the rules. To wake him up will take care of Clotilde, a neighbor who is a bit crazy, a bit fairy.

The forgotten prince: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Forgotten Prince, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Omar SyDjibi

Bérénice Bejo: The neighbor/The woman at the door

François Damiens: Pritprout

Sarah GayeSofia (age 12)

Keyla Fala: Sofia (8 years old)/The princess

Néotis Ronzon: Max

Philippe Vieux: Wallace the stage manager

Philippe Uchan: Bernard the stage manager

Lionel Laget: Jacques known as Benoît

Philippe Herisson as Johnny the stage manager

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Forgotten Prince on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 14 December 2022 – at 9.10 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.