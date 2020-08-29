It all starts with an alphabet soup and two quince. The first slogan: find 15 names of plants. It is the challenge that Aina S. Erice (Palma de Mallorca, 34 years old), author of The Book of Forgotten Plants (Ariel, Grupo Planeta, 2019), proposes to his reader as soon as he opens the first pages of his work. The thick and rigid book looks like a dictionary, or rather an illustrated catalog of all the hidden plants that are no longer part of the daily life of the human being, that remain imprisoned on the tracks of a train or in the darkness of the asphalt. The biologist and popularizer wanted to restore light to these hidden plants when she saw two quinces die in their small favorite garden and a crowd of elementary school children mistake a cypress for a pine.

An avenue of cypress trees in Mérida (Extremadura). Aina S.Erice

The biggest problem highlighted by the scientist is the “green blindness” in which humanity sinks. In a photograph or in a jungle, vegetation is background information that the viewer does not pay attention to. She will first be interested in the tiger and even the little spider on the leaf. The plant, as it does not act, is not noticeable. “The culture of nature is disappearing. Today we are more interested in knowing how it works Instagram than the story of a quince, ”says Erice with a laugh. However, his work shows that plants do act. Many of them have effects on the human being, gifts worthy of a fairy godmother and a story just out of a story.

Some metaphorical recipes

For the author, one of the most curious plants is the fenugreek. Its stem does not measure more than 60 centimeters and it has pale or yellowish flowers. As a good legume it is used to give texture to stews and it can be added to bread dough. One of its most studied properties is its ability to regulate blood glucose levels for people with diabetes. But its magic does not end here. According to the researcher, the women locked up in the harems ate the seed of the plant to increase the size of their breasts. Erice explains that there are accounts of its alleged effects, but no scientific evidence supports it.

The relationship between humanity and plants is what fascinates the scientist and one of the reasons why she has dedicated her career to vegetation. “I realized that, without nature, there was no history or poetry. The plant kingdom is a wonderful inspiration and source of precious metaphors, ”he explains. Quinces have also shown to have a curious gift and a close relationship with the human being. Apart from fighting diarrhea, giving shine and texture to the tissues and being a fixing gel for the hair, they are the symbol of love, the conjugal bond and fertility. In the 1st century, Plutarch told that Solon, Athenian poet and legislator, asked that, before receiving her husband on the first wedding night, women nibble on a quince to perfume his breath and his words. Another plant to which unproven popular beliefs are attributed is the nettle, the plant known to produce a great itch hardly touched. In Jaén it was advisable to rub the male genitalia with the plant or eat its seeds to raise sexual spirits.

Useful or edible curiosities

The parsnips, together with grama, he hop and other plants are good candidates for making fermented beverages, from root beers (in Ireland) to wines (in the UK and America). The sugar levels of the vegetable increase with the exposure of the root to the cold, either in the garden or in the pantry. In opposition to this very tangible aspect, there was a belief in England that “old parsnips caused delirium and even madness” and that grasses were a symbol of immortality.

The juice of khaki it has served for centuries to waterproof bags, hats, fans, umbrellas and umbrellas. Apart from being edible, it is an anti-wrinkle agent and bleaches the skin. “In Japan it is said that if you plant a persimmon tree in your garden, you will become rich or that, if you had a paper fan treated with this juice, you would be able to drive away the god of poverty,” says the work. other magical stories.

The collejas they are not only a blow to the nape with the palm of the hand but also a “delicacy of exquisite flavor”. It is a 80 centimeter tall plant with a bluish hue that is considered a “weed”. Erice proposes multiple recipes based on collejas. The scientist assures that they are eaten in salad, stews, soups, omelette, croquettes and scrambled eggs. At the end of her file, she chooses to detail a curious recipe: the colleja noodles.

An ethical collection

The use made of plants and the relationship that is maintained with them must be clearly determined. For Erice, it is necessary to maximize mutual benefits and establish a collaborative relationship. “You have to worry about it and make sure it can regenerate so that it does not continue to disappear from our sight.” The scientist maintains that the rhythm used to manage nature is important and especially which part is used. “You have to do an ethical collection,” she explains. Ultimately, the work is an invitation for people to know what surrounds them, what plants are on the corner of their neighborhood and how to recover what has been forgotten.