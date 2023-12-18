These are unique and worrying times for the United States. A twice-impeached former president now facing four separate felony charges is the leader. de facto of one of the two main political parties. Donald Trump, having remade the Republican Party in his image, will almost certainly be its candidate in the 2024 presidential election, despite mounting evidence of his financial misdeeds and his role in an attempted coup. Although Democrats have done well in several votes this month, polls show Trump leading US President Joe Biden in key battleground states. It is clear that something smells rotten in the American republic.

A second Trump presidency would be a far greater threat to democracy than the first. Trump's own attitude and rhetoric suggest that he has become even more radicalized, and his supporters have now learned from his failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Like-minded think tanks are drawing up plans to dismantle the system of checks and balances of the US Government, which would allow Trump to establish a police state that persecutes his political adversaries. He Project 2025 of the Heritage Foundation aims to “create a guide of measures that should be taken in the first 180 days of the new Administration to provide aid as soon as possible to Americans suffering from the devastating policies of the left.” A central element of this initiative will be to fill key positions with Trumpist profiles.

Although Trump and his accomplices in the establishment Politicians are obviously to blame for this terrible state of affairs, so is the American left and the fact-based media, which has failed to develop a well-calibrated response. Reactions range from implicit normalization (who can deny the selection of a major party candidate?) to zero tolerance for Trump supporters. But even though the future of American democracy is at stake, a practical plan to address the situation is lacking.

The most promising answer would include two apparently contradictory positions. First, the center and the left must unite to declare Trump and his inner circle a lethal threat to the American republic. His top lieutenants should be treated as such, rather than as talking heads who trigger audiences. And Trump's clearly stated plans to destroy American democracy must be constantly highlighted.

But the center and the left must also recognize that most Trump supporters have legitimate grievances. This is the part that has been missing for the answer to be successful. While there are certainly strong white nationalist and racist elements in the MAGA movement, they are far from representing the majority of people who will vote Republican in the upcoming elections.

Many of those who have been affected by globalization also feel that they have lost ground socially.

The economy of a significant portion of the American population has been harmed over the past four decades. The real (inflation-adjusted) earnings of men with only a high school degree or less have declined since 1980, and median wages had virtually stagnated until the late 2010s. On the other hand, the income of Americans with university degrees and specialized knowledge (such as programming) has increased rapidly.

There are many reasons that explain this transformation of the labor market, and several of them have their origin in economic trends that politicians in the establishment and the media long sold them as beneficial for workers. The wave of globalization that was supposed to lift all boats has left many of them stranded. Automation, which was supposed to make American manufacturing more competitive and help blue-collar workers, is the main factor contributing to declining earnings among employees without a college degree. On the other hand, unions, laws defining the minimum wage, and rules protecting low-paid employees have been weakened.

Many of the workers who have been affected by these trends also feel that they have lost ground socially. Legal, political and cultural changes that have helped previously disadvantaged groups (minorities, women, LGBTQ+ community) have caused upheaval in other groups. At the same time, resentment has grown among many Americans because they perceive that their views and grievances are ignored by the mainstream media and the educated, technocratic elite.

In a recent article, economists Ilyana Kuziemko, Nicolas Longuet Marx and Suresh Naidu document a divide between the economic preferences of less educated workers, on the one hand, and more educated workers and the Democratic Party, on the other. While ordinary employees express a strong preference for minimum wages, job guarantees, trade protections, and stronger unions, elites oppose these programs as unwarranted interference in the market. The Democratic Party's preferred method of helping the disadvantaged has been to push for redistribution through the tax and transfer system.

This disconnection between workers and center-left policymakers does not only occur in the United States. As economists Amory Gethin, Clara Martínez-Toledano and Thomas Piketty demonstrate, a similar political realignment has occurred in 21 Western democracies. In the 1950s and 1960s, the working class voted for center-left and socialist parties, while wealthier and more educated citizens voted right. But in 2010, those with more education voted overwhelmingly for center-left parties, and workers had moved to the right, in part because center-left parties had moved away from political positions in line with their material interests and other priorities.

Reversing this trend requires changes not only in the specific policies that center-left parties support, but also in the language they use. It may also require proactive efforts to promote workers to leadership positions within parties, rather than letting highly qualified elites monopolize the majority of top positions.

In the United States, bringing workers back to the Democratic Party is not only an imperative to defeat Trump and the acolytes who will do his dirty work. It is also essential to the United States economy. Regulating the tech industry and supporting workers will be key issues in the next decade and beyond. A center-left devoid of the voices of the workers cannot pretend to rise to the occasion.

Americans who still support democracy must expose Trump for what he is and work to prevent him from returning to power. But to do so, they must also be more accommodating and receptive toward workers, including those who have not benefited much from globalization and technological changes and who may not share all of their positions on social and cultural issues.

Daron Acemoglu He is a professor of Economics at MIT (United States) Project Syndicate, 2023 https://www.project-syndicate.org/ Translation by David Meléndez Tormen and News Clips

