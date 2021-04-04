Oihan Sancet and Jon Morcillo they are losing steam in the plans Marcelino Garcia Toral, in addition to a Iñigo Vicente, of which he already commented that he was in the back of his closet after not leaving on loan in the last winter market. The Asturian coach took the entire squad to La Cartuja in the preview of the Cup final against Real Sociedad, although for the final list, he left dismounted two offensive players like Sancet and Morcillo, which could have served as revulsive in the second part, leaving only Villalibre as a resource in attack. It was surprising because up to three specific full-backs were left in the reserve: Capa, Balenziaga and Lekue, more Unai Núñez, who can act heeled to the right of the defense.

In addition to this transcendent appointment for Athletic, Sancet, one of the homegrown players with the most prestige in Lezama, has only played three league games in 2021, On matchday 17, at Athletic-Elche (1-0), in the last match with Garitano and already with Marcelino in charge, he started and relieved in the 65th minute, in the 22nd, in an Athletic-Valencia (1- 1), and on matchday 26 he took part in Athletic-Granada (2-1). In the Cup he played 45 minutes in two stakes against Ibiza and Alcoyano. Marcelino sees him more as a second striker since his 4-4-2 does not fit in the wide zone.

For its part, Jon Morcillo, an explosive and vertical southpaw, has participated more in the League with skipped minutes and two starts against Valencia and Celta, but without being decisive for Marcelino, with Berenguer changing the band to place him on the right, but Muniain settled in the left wing position. In the Cup he participated in a residual way against Betis in the quarterfinals and Levante in the semifinals, leaving in 110 of extra time.