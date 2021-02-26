If it really exists in this imperfect and diffuse world, what is justice really? What good is it to humanity in a world ruled by algorithms and robots? And the Laws, what is their use when we live on this wandering planet increasingly unequal? How are the notions of justice, power and equality reconciled? To whom do we confer the authority to decide where the faithful in the balance stands?

These are some of the questions that have perplexed humanity for thousands of years. Already in Attica or in the Ionian islands of the Aegean there were philosophers and poets who thought about these questions. Thus, Plato, using his alter ego, Socrates, understood that justice was what made people more virtuous when it moved them to give each one their own, honoring the good and the truth. On the contrary, the sophists Callicles and Thrasymachus of Chalcedon vehemently maintained that justice was what was best for the strongest.

It is the same questions that are being asked these days who find some pleasure in philosophizing while reading the newspaper and learning in detail about the historic ruling condemning the friends of power. Thus, for example, we remember that Plato emphasized the value of laws when they served to curb debauchery and corruption. There is the concrete value that the laws against money laundering, that of the repentant and that of criminal responsibility of companies contributed to this case.

There are the wretched and forgotten of Justice, those who in the long run are mocked and discarded by the powerful of always. There they are seen relieved to hear the voice of human justice rightly punishing and making the decent feel, in front of the revived, a little better. Perhaps civil society is more virtuous and less unpunished.

Luis P. Richelme

[email protected]

They are innocent, “according to the esoteric theory of lawfare”

Cristina Fernández, Mauricio Macri, Cristóbal López, Julio De Vido, Lázaro Báez and José López are innocent. According to the esoteric theory of Lawfare, all of them do not deserve to be accused, indicted, prosecuted and convicted by a Justice independent of the government for belonging to a partisan side.

According to Lawfare, it is presumed that they are the object of judicial media persecution for their political orientation and consequently they are a priori innocent of the crimes they have committed.

Even when there are independent judges with the necessary courage to convict them, ignoring the alleged safe conduct of Lawfare, with the new legislative decisions recently put into effect, they will not be able to be imprisoned or forced to return the sums subtracted from the public treasury until the sentences are final with the endorsement of the Supreme Court and other international courts.

I mean, never. Is this the country we want?

Alfredo Andreotti

[email protected]

They hide their own causes, but they bare those of others

For a long time, we Argentines have lived with an unimaginable wave of corruption. We are among the most corrupt countries on the planet. For that to happen, there have to be many who act that way.

But things get very serious when those who should order the behavior (authorities of the highest level, judges, senators, deputies, governors, mayors and all those who hold a position) are those who most incur these undesirable practices.

But everything has a limit. There are facts that cannot be tolerated. It happens right now with the issue of vaccines. President Alberto Fernández said during the quarantine that “the only thing that matters to me is the lives of the citizens.” It seems that he does not care so much if he wants to minimize the theft of vaccines that are used to favor politicians and official militants. He says the importance given to what happened is a clown. It indicates that the Justice has major problems to attend to, and cites some judgments that weigh on Macri. It does not mention any of those who concern Cristina and her criminal officials. All have causes, but their own are hidden and those of the opposition are exposed.

This is serious and more so if it is done in another country, in Mexico.

Mr. Fernández, you are the king of lies and the greatest hypocrisies that have been manifested in recent times. History will judge him as one of the worst leaders that Argentina had.

Aldo Graziadei

[email protected]

The controversy over the Vip Vaccination continues

We Argentines live mobilizing days. It is very strong to wake up every day with so much corruption going around.

Vip vaccination is the tip of the iceberg of a perverse system rooted in the center of power that is destroying values ​​so that a society can grow and develop for the good of all. The difference between what is right and what is not, marks the path to where we want to go.

Honesty should be in fashion, we’ve already tried indecency and that’s how we are.

Susana mastronardi

[email protected]

More than 20 million vaccines against the coronavirus, taken at US $ 10 each, could be bought with the 200 million dollars of Lázaro Báez, sentenced to 12 years in prison.

I have heard Kirchnerist people who have told me that they “do not pay taxes.” But I explained to him that when he loads fuel, 40% he pays is taxes, when he talks on the phone, 27% of the bill is VAT (not counting other taxes), when a cartonero buys a sachet of milk, he pays 21 % of cash taxes. And that money is the one that is later stolen with overpricing. Then, when that money is stolen with overpricing, there is no money to buy Covid-19 vaccines, and, consequently, more grandparents and people must be quarantined, and more people die because there are no vaccines, because they stole the money from our taxes.

Eduardo Bayer

[email protected]

It proposes a cultural change for a viable and successful country. Fiscal illusion, what is it? It is the cultural deformation that the State always has the money to solve our deficiencies.

This thought is deeply rooted in the vast majority, especially in the lower echelons of society in our country. By contradicting any government proposal to demand efficiency, austerity, etc., of public spending, it prevents any kind of rational path towards a new viable and successful country.

But how to achieve this cultural change? In short: starting with including simple basic concepts of economics in primary and secondary schools, including even what inflation is and others.

In a few hours of class, this “cultural change” can be achieved from the smallest.

Ricardo Olaviaga

[email protected]

Look also