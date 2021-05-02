Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Brazilian Edir Militão suddenly turned into the heroic savior of Real Madrid’s season, who has struggled to prove himself since joining last season, until the “AS” newspaper called him “the forgotten man” a year ago, but he rose up strongly and became unexpectedly the decisive player for the team in critical times. Where he grabbed the opening goal to end Osasuna’s survival for 76 minutes, paving the way for Real Madrid to win 2-0 yesterday, and adhering to the chances of defending the Spanish League title, “La Liga”, in a prominent and unexpected performance from the defender who compensated for the absence of captain Sergio Ramos.

Militao goes through a very busy week, as this is his first goal for Real Madrid in the league, after he was behind the decisive pass in the equalizer for his team against Chelsea, England, days ago in the Champions League, to keep Real Madrid on its hopes of qualifying for the final of the continental championship.

The Spanish newspaper “AS” published an article last year describing the player as a “forgotten man”, in light of his inability at the time to persuade coach Zinedine Zidane, who was considering joining another defense center before settling on his continuation. Militao joined Real Madrid in 2019 for 50 million euros, in a deal that the team saw at the time that he was Ramos’ successor in the coming years in light of his age, as he is now 23 years old and his abilities made him book a seat in the Brazil national team.

Militao participated in 15 league matches last season, while he played only 10 games in “La Liga” this season, and he played the last 90 minutes in January, before missing between injury and staying on the bench for 3 months. Militao returned early April with strength in light of the injuries that afflicted the team and succeeded in stabilizing his feet with the team, after becoming a fixed card in the squad, and it seems that continuity is his key to announce his true capabilities.