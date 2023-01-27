“Why did they want to kill us? Why did they kill us?”

Those are the questions you ask. Hinta Gheorghea survivor of Holocaust of the 83-year-old Roma people.

At the age of 2, he was taken to a camp in Transnistria, a territory between the Dniester and Bug rivers, administered by Romania between 1941 and 1944.

“I don’t have many memories of the trip itself, but it marked me forever,” Gheorghe told the BBC through his great-niece, Izabela Tiberiade.

Approximately 11 million people were killed by the Nazis. Five million of the deceased they were not jewish.

Historians estimate that between 250,000 to 500,000 Roma were killed during the Holocaust. But these victims remain almost forgotten.

The Nazis believed that the Germans were Aryans and therefore the “master race”.

Some people were undesirable by Nazi standards, either because of their genetic or cultural origins, or because of their state of health.

In these categories were placed Jews, Gypsies, Poles and other Slavs, as well as people with physical or mental disabilities.

Other victims included Jehovah’s Witnesses, homosexuals, dissident clerics, communists, socialists, ‘asocials’ (a term used by the Nazis to categorize a group of people who did not conform to their social norms) and other political enemies.

fields of death

“My mother lost several children during the journey on those cattle trains. And I think a part of her remained there forever, even after many years, when it was all just a memory,” Gheorghe says.

“We understood what was going on in the field even before we got there. many died on the way. There were too many people on small trains, designed to transport cattle.”

The so-called “Central Office for the Fight against Gypsy Nuisance” was created in June 1936 by the Nazis. Based in Munich, it was tasked with “evaluating the findings of a racial-biological investigation” on the Sinti and Roma.

For the year 1938Sinti and Roma were already being deported to concentration camps.

Like the Jews, they were deprived of their civil rights. Children were barred from attending public schools, and adults found it increasingly difficult to maintain or secure employment.

The Roma, a nomadic people believed to have originated from northwestern India, consisted of several tribes or nations.

Most of the Roma who had settled in Germany belonged to the sinti nation. They had been persecuted for centuries. The Nazi regime continued the persecution considering them asocial and racially inferior to the Germans.

“Nobody cared about us, but at the same time, they hated us so much,” recalls Gheorghe.

The gypsy camp at Auschwitz

In 1943, a large area of ​​the camp complex was allocated Auschwitz-Birkenau to house deported Roma.

It is estimated that the number of prisoners was about 23,000. Many became victims of medical experiments. Others died of exhaustion or were murdered in the gas chambers.

The camp was dissolved in August 1944, but most of its prisoners were either killed or transferred to other camps. In the end, at least 21,000 men, women, and children died there.

When Hinta Gheorghe and her surviving family returned from the death camp after three grueling years, they found that their homes in Romania had been destroyed or occupied by other people.

“They dehumanized us. And the worst thing is that they still strip us of our history. Many children today have no idea what happened, they only listen to songs from old grandmothers that they remember and cry while they sing.”

“Our songs convey the suffering, the unbearable conditions in the camp, which were devastating. The dirt, the hunger, the cold, the inhospitable shelters […] overcrowding that creates slow and painful diseases.

entrenched prejudices

Barbara Warnock, curator at the London-based Wiener Holocaust Library, says that the existing social exclusion and discrimination made official policy within German society they made it much easier for the Nazis to attack the Roma community.

“At first it was a kind of continuation of already existing harmful measures and attitudes. The Nazis relied on existing legislation. The Roma were quite a marginalized group within Germany,” says Warnock.

He also points out that there is a lack of official records about the Roma during World War II.

“There is a lot of uncertainty about the numbers. Some were killed in death camps, many died in mass executions, particularly in Soviet territories. The German military was followed by the Einsatzgruppen (Nazi Germany’s paramilitary death squads) and local collaborators. participated in the mass hunt”.

Immediately after the war, many of the top Nazi leaders were captured and tried by military tribunals and at the Nuremberg Trials.

In these cases, no one was accused of killing a gypsy. The Nazis used to claim that “the Roma they arrested were criminals.”

renewed fears

For Gheorghe, the discrimination he and his community faced at home as “foreigners” was not limited to the Nazi regime.

After the fall of Soviet communism, Gheorghe left Romania for Germany.

But a few months after his arrival, he was caught up in a brutal xenophobic attack in 1992known as the Rostock-Lichtenhagen riotsin August of that year.

It was the worst right-wing violence in Germany since World War II. The extremists attacked the immigrants by throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at a block of apartments where asylum seekers lived.

“How sad that the successor of the people who brought so much suffering has carried out the same acts. Our children deserve better than hatred and anger,” says Gheorghe.

New generation

The descendants of the forgotten victims of the Holocaust also became more interested in the suffering of their ancestors.

Hinta Gheorghe’s great-niece, Izabela Tiberiadehad not even been born when his family faced new attacks inspired by neo-Nazi ideology.

In school he studied about World War II and the Holocaust, but the sufferings of the gypsies were omittedpoints out.

It was at home, in Romania, where he learned the most. Determined to seek justice, she decided to study Human Rights and International Law. “They used to tell stories that our younger generations couldn’t understand,” Tiberiade tells the BBC.

“I discovered that my grandparents, uncles and many others shared the same experience. They were deported to death camps, just because they were Roma.”

“The new generations do not have access to information, there is a lack of representation and young people rarely connect with their past and their roots. Some even consider that being a gypsy is bad, “he laments.

Now Tiberiade works for a Roma youth organization, Dikh he na bsiter (which translates as “Look and Don’t Forget”), which aims to commemorate and raise awareness of what happened to the Roma community during the Holocaust.

The young woman wants the Roma of the new generations and other learn more about the Holocaust. He hopes this “makes others view his community with much more empathy.”

There are also international efforts.

In 2015, a United Nations report called for a firm and tangible political commitment to fight against prejudice and discrimination that continue to violate the rights of the Roma people.

The European Parliament also approved observing the European Day of Remembrance of the Roma Holocaust in 2015. It commemorates the August 2nd. Roma are also remembered along with other victims during International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“We cannot change much overnight. It takes time, determination and a lot of effort. We need acceptance and tolerance,” says Tiberiade.

“We need to celebrate our culture, history and language together. We need to stop talking about each other. And talk to each other.”

From Craiova, the town in Romania where Gheorghe now lives, the Holocaust survivor says he has a wish: “I want all young Roma to go to school and learn and achieve everything we never had a chance to do“.

