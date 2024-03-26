“How many beds do we have today?” asks Feven, the doctor on duty. “We don't know the exact number of beds,” she replied proudly. “Yesterday 45, today 57. We have as many beds as necessary. We may think that it is always full, but in reality, it never is: even if the beds are occupied, there is always space for a child who needs it.”

“Are there any oxygen cylinders left?” asks Aberash, the nurse in charge of the emergency department. “No, they are all busy. Alima is the sixteenth admission for complicated measles so far this morning. We have already exceeded 300 cases in just one month,” answers Dr. Feven as she takes her stethoscope to listen to Alima, a four-year-old girl who fights for every breath. Its clogged bronchi require constant muscular effort to allow air to reach the lungs and oxygenate the tissues. Each inhalation seems like a battle won, but the war persists, with the constant threat of death closing the airways.

“Feven, a hospital is not built with walls, but with committed people like you,” I answer.

Tents for the treatment of the sick in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia, with more than 106 million inhabitants, is one of the poorest countries in the world, hit by the onslaught of climate change, in addition to a violent conflict in the northern region of Tigray since 2020. Added to this situation are outbreaks of cholera, measles, dengue and malaria. Between January and December of last year, more than 30,000 cases of measles were detected in the country and 233 deaths, according to data of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). More than half of these cases were children under five years old, and 42% of them had not received measles vaccines.

In an emergency like this, the health response is an orchestra in which each instrument is played at the right time by a professional who knows what he is doing. Multiplying beds, hours and efforts.

At the Meki-Dugda Hospital (Oromia, center of the country, which concentrates 23% of measles cases), Feven, Aberash and the rest of Ethiopian health professionals are demonstrating an exceptional level of dedication and resilience. Many of them have opted for extraordinarily long 12-hour shifts, extending their working hours far beyond what would be reasonable under normal conditions. This decision not only reflects his commitment to public health, but also his compassion and empathy towards those who suffer the consequences of the disease.

One of the biggest challenges they face is the lack of resources and the overwhelming number of patients. Emergency rooms are full, medical supplies are under pressure, and the workload is crushing. Despite these difficulties, they continue to provide high-quality medical care, demonstrating impressive resilience and skill.

It is imperative that society and the international community recognize and appreciate the efforts of these professionals. In addition to expressing gratitude, it is essential that the necessary support is provided in terms of medical resources, additional staff and wellness programs to ensure that they can continue their work sustainably.

Their work is often overlooked and even overshadowed by international aid workers, and it is essential to change that narrative. Appreciation and support for Ethiopian doctors and professionals is vital to ensure that they can continue to play their vital role in the fight against measles and other diseases.

