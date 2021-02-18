Mar del Plata was a party in that summer of 93. On February 24, the José María Minella World Cup stadium looked like it did in the big events. All the tickets were sold. Everyone wanted to see the match between Argentina (1991 Copa América champion) and Denmark (1992 Eurocup winner) for the Artemio Franchi Intercontinental Cup, a competition endorsed by FIFA that was only played twice officially and twice without. the recognition of the authorities that everything managed (and manage) from Zurich. There were several attempts to re-found it (including in 2018, adding the runners-up from Europe and America), but the Confederations Cup ended up imposing on the FIFA calendar.

There was a very relevant detail for so much expectation in the stadium, in the city, in every corner of the country. It was the return of Diego Maradona in an official match, after universal tears after the defeat against Germany in the final of Italy 1990. The next two years he could not get the shirt of your dreams, between suspensions for doping and other people’s decisions.

Six days before the victory against the Danes he had already played for the team led by Alfio Basile: against Brazil, one of his favorite rivals, Argentina drew 1-1, in Buenos Aires, in the context of a friendly for the AFA Centennial . The Monumental also exploded with emotions that time. The goal was made by Alejandro Mancuso. Luiz Henrique tied for the green love. Maradona was Maradona again. The captain was back.

But that forgotten Cup was the challenge. He wanted to feel like a champion again. After the ovations, the greetings, the exchange of pennants, there was an even game in which Argentina finished more completely and ended it winning the definition on penalties, after extra time. In the 120 minutes they equaled 1-1. Craviotto did a great goal against twelve of the first half. Caniggia, three minutes later, equalized for Argentina.

Diego’s flashes were the best of the match. He was again fired by another unanimous recognition, even before the decisive executions. Ten was happy. I was in his place in the world, without the Neapolitans getting jealous.

Maradona converted the first of the penalties of the definition, Goycochea saved his shots to Goldbaek and Vilfort. Saldaña did the goal that guaranteed the title, Maradona’s last in the National Team.

He was not just any rival, he was enlarged. Eight months before that final Denmark had built one of the greatest wonders in football history. It was clear: the 1992 Euro Cup had a script of a writer friend of the sports epic. It shows, for example, the movie Summer of ’92 (released in 2015, coming from the already growing Danish audiovisual market, the same one that created notable and successful series such as Borgen and how Rita).

The context of that selected one dressed in red and white had been the following: Yugoslavia – an entire team from a broken country – had qualified and had been drawn into Group A. But the Balkan War forced their desertion. Denmark had been left out. The warlike circumstance transformed him into lucky looser, the luckiest of losers. From that invitation the champion was born, who would later face Diego and his family.

Almost romantic details: the Danish delegation had bought the return tickets by the end of the first round of the Euro. But they had to keep playing. Before, when they were summoned all the players were on vacation under the European sun. Symptomatic detail of expectations: Michael Laudrup -Barcelona player, the most visible face of that squad- chose not to go. “I don’t like improvisations”, he told the Federation authorities.

In the decisive match they had beaten Germany 2-0 in Gothenburg. That triumph prevented the last two World Cup finals from being repeated.. Those directly responsible were two: the immense goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, the great figure of the competition, and Henrik Larsen, author of the two goals in the final. Both were in another summer, in Mar del Plata, at the beginning of the following year: but that time there was no consecration. The Cup was raised by Diego, in the context of a National Team that, with Basile as coach, had 22 games without defeats.

And what happened after with Diego? Basile did not summon him again. He decided to bet on those who had consecrated him in 1991 in the Copa América in Chile and in that impressive unbeaten streak, which with Diego continued, title included. He did not reach the best of all with that football offered that summer to give that very good team more shine.

But there was a milestone in the 1993 journey that changed the look of the coaching staff. In the key game of the South American Qualifiers, Argentina made a piece of paper. At the Monumental, the magical Colombia of Valderrama, Rincón and Asprilla destroyed the National Team. High-flying football and a 5-0 that continues to beat every time an Argentine steps on Colombian territory. That little hand that shows five fingers to each born in Maradona’s country is a stigma forever.

The whole stadium on the ledge of running out of World Cup, celebrated the end of another game as a triumph of its own: if Paraguay scored another goal against Peru, in Lima, in that 2-2, Argentina was left without a World Cup for the second time through the previous competition, the same as for Brazil 1970 But after the relief came a battle cry as a non-negotiable request: “Maradooooo / Maradoooo”.

Argentina had a second life, one last chance: the Repechage against Australia, the winner of Oceania. This time Maradona was summoned again. There was no longer an excuse for Ten not to wear ten. There was no longer an excuse for the Captain not to be the captain again. Diego was the cure for that pain of September 5, 1993. And the hope to play the World Cup in the United States the following year.

Almost two months of anguish passed for those two definition quotes. With his return, Diego tried to rebuild the soul of the team and undo the interns in the squad. In the name of that, there was a meeting between Oscar Ruggeri and Maradona. “We fixed everything in ten minutes,” the Ten confessed then.

It was played as it could. In the first leg, away from home, Abel Balbo scored the first goal in the 37th minute. The assistance was a precious center of Diego. In short, Aurelio Vidmar equaled. That October 31 tie had the face of a worthy result. The return, in the Monumental, had a preview in which the protagonists were nerves and pressures, suspicions due to the lack of anti-doping control, questions regarding the level of the team. It was a passport or embarrassment.

Diego took over the team. He led it, no longer with that splendor of seven years ago; but yes with his stamp of a caudillo grown in the mud. And so, with little game, with a lot of tension, with murmurs everywhere, Argentina ended up winning 1-0 with that Batistuta center that became a goal with the benefit of chance. What followed was to give the ball to Diego to take care of it. How Las Pastillas del Abuelo sing: “The ball always to Ten”. And Maradona protected her as he always knew. And so he led Argentina by the hand to the World Cup.

In 1993, Maradona played just four games. An equality in the Superclásico against Brazil, the title in the Forgotten Cup that he did not forget and those two Repechage matches in which he again showed that he was still a superhero, the kind that always appears in the difficult. “The most humane of the gods”, as Eduardo Galeano defined these D10s.

Look also