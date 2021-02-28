The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been modified in a thousand ways thanks to the interesting mods, as happened with the well-known The Forgotten City. Initially, this was one of the most downloaded mods, surpassing 2.5 million downloads. The great success and the awards reaped during these last years, led Modern Storyteller to make the mod, a totally independent game. With a delay behind which did not allow it to go on the market last winter of 2020, now we can confirm that The Forgotten City is coming exclusively to Xbox and PC (Steam).

The Forgotten City developer is working on the remake of the hit mod that is completely separate from Skyrim as a standalone title and is technically based on Unreal Engine 4, to perform at its best on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. The Forgotten City presents jumps through time in which we will relive the last moments of Ancient Rome and its people in an endless cycle. We will have to gather information and collect items to solve puzzles through incredible travels.

The best mods for the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on PC and Xbox One

The Forgotten City is coming exclusively to Xbox and PC, since its creators have not considered taking it to other platforms at the moment, although they will listen to the fans so that, perhaps, they can end up taking this interesting mod turned into an independent game to other platforms in the future.

The Forgotten City takes the player around two thousand years to the past. There they explore an underground city in the Roman Empire, where 26 souls are condemned to death if one of them breaks a secret golden rule. Our task is to probe the secrets of the city and relive the last hours of the souls life over and over again to finally be able to save everyone from death at some point. The focus of the game is on exploration and story, in which players must make serious moral decisions. The Forgotten City has several different endings and allows players to create their own characters and solve individual tasks in different ways.