Plastic in the trash
A minor collects plastic from the garbage accumulated on the runway of the old Maicao airport, today converted into an illegal settlement of Venezuelan emigrants.
With the coffin in tow
Willy José Sánchez, 28 years old and a native of the Venezuelan town of Falcón, waits next to the corpse of a woman to bury her in the cemetery of the ‘Gente como tú’ foundation. One of the great problems suffered by the Venezuelan emigrant population, in addition to violence, poverty and xenophobia, is the lack of identity.
The minors, the most vulnerable
A girl rests on a makeshift crib on a street vendor cart. More than 7,000 families live in the settlement with an average of 5 components per family. Minors are the most vulnerable population in the settlement.
With the family in tow
Linda Pacheco and Joandri Rodríguez have just illegally crossed the border between Venezuela and Colombia. They are settling in the illegal settlement on the track with their children. Unlike those who lived in Venezuela, here at least they know that they will be able to eat once a day.
A disabled woman among the vastness
A minor with a disability wanders alone through the illegal settlement of the track. If minors are the most vulnerable, the disabled are even more so.
Cemetery of the foundation ‘People like you’
General image of the cemetery of the ‘Gente como tú’ foundation led by Dr. Sonia Bermúdez. The Foundation’s cemetery is located on the outskirts of the city of Rioacha and buries the deceased without papers or financial resources.
Identity issues
Sista Velazques shows the camera the portrait of Vicmar Gómez Reyes, a Venezuelan citizen who died on February 17, 2021, a month after giving birth. Vicmar, being an undocumented Venezuelan immigrant, suffered all the legal obstacles that all Venezuelan dead suffer in order to be buried. She barely had the financial resources to get ahead, much less to be buried.
Digging a septic tank
José Luis Rincón, along with two of his sons, digs a septic tank in the land that he has invaded for his family in the settlement of the track in Maicao. It is one of the largest illegal settlements of Venezuelan emigrants from Colombia.
The plastics cart
Germán Barrios, along with two of his partner’s children, finishes organizing their plastic recycling cart, with which they try to get some livelihood. Poverty, misery and hunger are the order of the day on the Maicao track.
A father with his children
A father transports his children in a kind of shopping cart on the track. Hunger, disappearance and the death of minors are daily realities in this settlement.
