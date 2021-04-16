An employee of an Egyptian plant dedicated to the production of the antiviral Remdesivir. Fadel Dawood / dpa / Europa Press

We are so obsessed with vaccines that we have forgotten the other essential leg against the pandemic, antiviral drugs. Vaccines are preventive drugs, intended to induce defenses against a possible future infection, and represent the great hope to control SARS-CoV-2 on the planet. While that nirvana rolls in, however, doctors need antiviral drugs to treat their covid patients. When they work, they save lives, and the pandemic has caught laboratories on a different footing.

The question is important, although it has nothing new. Virologists and epidemiologists, including Robert Webster, the world authority on the flu virus, have already published their recommendations in 2004 of preparedness against future pandemics, and one of the main ones was to develop and store antiviral drugs. Those were the times of the SARS pandemic (or SARS-CoV-1 in the current nomenclature), a cousin of the SARS-CoV-2 that afflicts us now.

That virus exhibited a frightening lethality, close to 10%, compared to 1% that reveals the new coronavirus. Fortunately, SARS in 2002 was not as effective as it is now. It only infected 8,000 people in Asia and Canada, of which 800 died, which is what a 10% fatality rate means. If SARS-CoV-2 had such virulence, the planet would not cry now for three million deaths, but for 30 million. Oddly enough, deep down we’ve been lucky, but the recommendations of Webster and his colleagues still apply.

At the same time that SARS-CoV-1 was taken for granted, in late 2003, health regulators, governments and pasta regulators, including big pharma, completely forgot the lessons learned from the crisis.

If the best specialists recommended developing and storing antivirals 17 years ago, how come we did not have those stocks when covid-19 arrived? Hard question. It’s human nature, stupid. At the same time that SARS-CoV-1 was taken for granted, in late 2003, health regulators, governments and those of pasta, including the big pharma, they completely forgot the lessons learned from the crisis. The next pandemic, they said, would take more than one legislature to arrive, and that is usually a definitive argument for political advisers, a distant future, foggy and irrelevant to the demography that seems to rule the politics of our time.

Webster, now a professor emeritus at Saint Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennesse, continues to insist on scientific reason. “The scientific community should really have developed universal antivirals against SARS”, says in Nature. “Then we would have had something in the reserves for the covid emergency.” This has not been the case, as is evident. With the timid exception of remdesivir, an antiviral developed against Ebola and hepatitis C that offers help to certain covid patients, the pandemic has caught us with a pharmacological arsenal that does not even deserve the name. The big pharma it has traditionally focused on AIDS and hepatitis C drugs, for which the demand is broad and stable. Developing antivirals against an unpredictable future pandemic is a high-risk business, and the public sector should quell those accounting cravings.

