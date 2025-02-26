



Antony will be able to play on Saturday against Real Madrid after the RFEF discipline committee estimated the allegations of the legal services of Betis and removed the red card that Alberola Rojas showed him in the course of the duel in Getafe and that he justified that he had entered “behind an adversary without the possibility of disputing the ball, using excessive strength.” He did as his the federative organ the arguments used by the Betic lawyers pointing out that Antony wanted Contact the Getafe player, but to get to contact the ball, although in the end he does not get it ».

The Technical Referee Committee (CTA), chaired by Luis Medina Cantalejo, yesterday showed his indignation for forgiveness to the Betic player. The CTA considers that the application of the regulation by Arrierola was perfect, being an entry behind without any possibility of getting to play the ball, beyond the strength or impact of it. And that’s why they are annoying with what they consider a “rearbitraje.”

An anger that the arbitration collective shares with Real Madrid. The White Club received forgiveness from Antony with perplexity and does not believe that this discipline decision is something casual: “We are convinced that all this has already become an absolute tease of hair,” sources from Madrid told this newspaper. The Merengue entity speaks of “others, of others,” and understands that the Red to the Betis footballer would not have been withdrawn if the next game of the Andalusians were not against Real Madrid.

The discipline committee has united Real Madrid for once and the referees.