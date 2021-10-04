This Sunday, October 3, the Platinum Ibero-American Film Awards were held. This great event honors the best of Spanish-speaking cinema, including films in Portuguese. In that sense, one of the favorites of the gala was The forgetfulness that we will be, a condition that was confirmed by taking the trophy in the most important categories of the ceremony. Next, we tell you all the details of the award-winning feature film.

What is The Forgetfulness That We Will About?

“Héctor Abad Gómez He is a prominent doctor and human rights activist in the polarized and violent Medellín of the 70s. The story tells the life of the doctor, a father of a family concerned both for his children and for the children of less privileged classes. The Abad family breathes the vitality and creativity characteristic of an education based on tolerance and love ”, recites the official synopsis.

The forgetfulness that we will be was one of the great winners of the 2021 Platinum Awards. Photo: Caracol TV

YOU CAN SEE: Squid game: player 001 and the clues that gave him away as the creator

What categories did The Forgetful We Will Win in the 2021 Platinum Awards?

Best Art Direction

Best screenplay

Best Film Performance

Best direction

Best Ibero-American Film

Where to see The forgetfulness that we will be?

To the joy of the fans, The oblivion that we will be is currently in the Netflix content video library. You just have to have a subscription to any of the payment methods that the streaming giant offers its customers.

The Oblivion We Will Be is available on Netflix. Photo: Caracol TV

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar Awards: Eugenio Derbez is a possible nominee for best supporting actor for CODA

What does the critic of The forgetfulness say that we will be?

Tom Birchenough – The Arts Desk

“Trueba’s film is not without sentimentality – in fact, visually, it could be said that it exploits precisely that sweetness – but the inspiring example of its hero, a man who put his beliefs above his own life, is genuinely moving” .

“A beautiful story about family and fighting for what you believe in, whatever the cost.”

Anna Smith – Deadline Hollywood Daily

“It is a moving film, which goes from the personal to the political without losing the naive perspective of its protagonist.”

Peter Bradshaw – Guardian

“This is a wonderfully engaging, deeply heartfelt and lovingly funny family drama, with a romantic attention to detail and episode.”

Andrea G. Bermejo – Cinemania

“The first thing that must be highlighted in the film adaptation of The Forgetful We Will Be is the commendable work of the screenwriter David Trueba.”

The forgetfulness that we will be starred by Javier Cámara as Héctor Abad Gómez. Photo: Caracol TV

YOU CAN SEE: Transformers 7 and La Reina del Sur are already in Cusco to record

Who is who in the oblivion that we will be?

Javier Cámara as Héctor Abad Gómez.

Juan Pablo Urrego as Héctor.

Nicolás Reyes Cano as Quiquin.

Patricia Tamayo as Cecilia Faciolince.

Whit Stillman as Richard Saunders.

Adriana Ospina as Silvia.

Aida Morales as Gilma.

Camila Zarate as Sol.

Elizabeth Minotta as Vicky.

Gianina Arana as Andrea.

Gustavo Angarita as Aguirre.

Kami Zea as Marta.

Kepa Amuchastegui as Archbishop.

Laura Londoño as Clara.

Laura Rodríguez as Barbara.

Luciana Echeverry as Sol Niña.

Luz Myriam Guarin as Sister Josefa.

María Teresa Barreto as Mariluz.

The Oblivion We Will Be – Trailer