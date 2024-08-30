The game will be sold at the price of 27 dollars for the standard version and a special edition that includes the game’s soundtrack is also planned. The announcement was shared alongside a trailer where the developers talked about the current state of the game, launch content, plans for updates in the coming months and more.

Fun Dog Studios has announced the release date in early access Of Forever Winter . The cooperative survival horror tactical shooter will be available on PC via Steam starting from September 24th . At the moment, the team does not appear to have plans for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

The Forever Winter Launch Content

At launch in early access, The Forever Winter will have five maps in total, four already complete and one still in progress, five playable characterswith more content coming in the coming months. In this regard, those who purchase the game will have the right to access the game’s official Discord server and vote on what content to add in the future. A release date has also been indicated for the full version of the game, currently estimated for the second quarter of 2024. If you are interested, find the Steam page for The Forever Winter at this address.

In the video, the Fun Dog Studios team also wanted to point out that The Forever Winter will not have any pay-to-win mechanics nor will it require an additional outlay to obtain new characters, maps, weapons, missions, new bosses and more, with the only paid content being character customization skins.

In The Forever Winter players must join forces and fight to survive in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by gigantic war machines. The game features a dynamic encounter system, making each battle and gameplay session unpredictable, while also testing players’ preparation, skill, and coordination. If you’re curious, here’s our special with everything we know about The Forever Winter.