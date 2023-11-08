The forester competition is won by the son of the former chief who appointed the commission

A competition for foresters turns into a political case in Sicily: the exam to join the force, in fact, was won by Alessio Maria Salerno, son of Giovanni, head of the Sicilian Forestry until last February, who answered sixty correctly questions out of sixty.

There is a problem, however: one of these, in fact, had all three answer options wrong. What brings out the story is the Everyday occurrenceaccording to which the test took place from 24 to 27 October between Catania and Syracuse.

One of the sixty questions to be answered within an hour was actually impossible: “He asked how many deputies were in the Sicilian Regional Assembly, giving possible answers of ’60’, ‘120’ or ’90’ – we read on the newspaper – But the seats, which were previously ninety, have become seventy since 2017”.

The correct answer, therefore, was not among the alternatives as admitted by the commission itself, which was also appointed by the father of the first place in the competition.

“In fact, the members, as shown by an official document, were chosen by the general director of the body on 13 July 2022, when the seat was still occupied by Salerno, who only retired in February 2023” he writes again The fact.