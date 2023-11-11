Publisher Bedtime Digital Games and the Mads & Friends development team have announced that the particular puzzle adventure The Forest Quartet will also come in version Nintendo Switchwith release date set for November 17, 2023.

Already available on PC, PS4 and PS5, the game is a strange one narrative adventure in 3D focused on the solution of various puzzles and on a very particular story.

The protagonist of the story is the spirit of a dead singer, who finds herself having to go through various acts to recompose her quartet of jazz musicians and give life to one last concert.

This is a game with a remarkable atmospherecapable of staging rather convincing enigmas but above all of immersing us in an enigmatic and reflective world, also characterized by an exceptional soundtrack.