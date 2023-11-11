Publisher Bedtime Digital Games and the Mads & Friends development team have announced that the particular puzzle adventure The Forest Quartet will also come in version Nintendo Switchwith release date set for November 17, 2023.
Already available on PC, PS4 and PS5, the game is a strange one narrative adventure in 3D focused on the solution of various puzzles and on a very particular story.
The protagonist of the story is the spirit of a dead singer, who finds herself having to go through various acts to recompose her quartet of jazz musicians and give life to one last concert.
This is a game with a remarkable atmospherecapable of staging rather convincing enigmas but above all of immersing us in an enigmatic and reflective world, also characterized by an exceptional soundtrack.
A magical jazz atmosphere
The new trailer for the Nintendo Switch version summarizes a bit the characteristics of this title, which you can get to know better by reading our review of The Forest Quartet, in which we appreciated its reflection on life, death and jazz, while also understanding its various limitations .
Another peculiarity of the project is that it is a title developed “in the family”, with jazz music composed by the father of the main developer and the protagonist’s voice entrusted to her sister, while the musical performance is entrusted to the Danish Radio Big Band of Copenhagen.
