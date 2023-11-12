The fire declared at dawn this Sunday in Mijas (Málaga, 92,920 inhabitants) has been considered stabilized during the afternoon. The fire forced the evacuation of more than 300 people from different urbanizations to the northwest of the Malaga town, who have already been able to return to their homes. Up to six aerial vehicles, three fire engines and nearly 200 personnel have worked to put out the flames, a task that has been made difficult by the strong terral wind, with gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour, which has blown throughout the day on a hot Sunday in the Costa del Sol. “It has not been easy,” declared the counselor of the Presidency of the Junta de Andalucía, Antonio Sanz, who declared the fire stabilized minutes before seven in the afternoon, after more than twelve hours to extinguish it. . The A-387 road remains closed to traffic.

The first alarms about the fire went off shortly after four in the morning. At the first light of day, up to a hundred people called the 112 Andalucía Emergency service to report the existence of flames and a large smoke in the Venta de los Condes area, south of the Sierra de Mijas and northwest of the Malaga city. Given the proximity of the scattered homes in the Valtocado urbanization, a hundred people were evicted early in the morning and transferred to the Osunillas sports hall, where the facilities have been set up as a shelter. Several of them were treated by the Red Cross and the 061 medical services affected by smoke inhalation, in addition to receiving psychological attention “due to concern” about what was happening, as explained by the mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, who mobilized all the firefighters, Local Police and Civil Protection of the municipality of Mjieño. Around noon, the council announced the preventive eviction of the residents of the Rincón del Hinojal and Lomas del Flamenco urbanizations, in addition to the initial perimeter of the Mijas Golf area. In total, more than 300 neighbors.

The command post was installed at the Osunillas sports center to direct operations against the fire, which also forced the A-387 highway between Alhaurín el Grande and Benalmádena to be cut. The delegate of the Junta de Andalucía, Patricia Navarro, activated Level 1 early in the morning due to the danger that the fire posed for the surrounding population. Different fire crews from Mijas, Fuengirola, Marbella and Benalmádena, as well as Infoca teams, were sent to the area where the fire was spreading. In total there have been more than 200 professionals working on the ground, supported by five fire engines and six aerial means: three helicopters and three planes.

The specialists from the Junta de Andalucía feared the rapid advance of the flames, of about 30 meters per minute, due to the strong wind, which for much of the day has maintained an average of 35 kilometers per hour, with gusts that have exceeded 80 kilometers. per hour. This has complicated the extinction, as have two other factors. On one hand, “the degree of humidity is not favorable,” on the other, the temperature that “is not normal at this time of year either,” as Navarro explained. The terrain was also very dry due to the absence of rain. In fact, a few days ago the regional administration declared the Costa del Sol in a situation of “serious and exceptional shortages” due to the drought.

Finally, around seven in the afternoon, the hard work was rewarded and the danger was reduced to Level 0 after the fire was considered extinguished. Then, the Junta de Andalucía authorized the return home of all the evicted people, while the Mijas City Council reported that it would open an information point so that residents could notify the material losses suffered during the fire. There were still ten groups of forest firefighters, several fire engines and a Medical Unit in the area to finish the work and consider the fire under control. Some crews, such as those from the Malaga Provincial Fire Department, were already leaving the affected area around 9:30 p.m.

The fire occurred south of the Sierra de Mijas, in an area close to the one that already burned in the summer of 2022. Then the fire devastated almost 2,000 hectares in a forested area of ​​public forest in the municipal areas of Mijas, Alhaurín el Grande and Alhaurín de la Torre, where some 2,300 residents were then evacuated due to the danger of the flames.

View of the fire in Mijas (Málaga), this Sunday. Daniel Pérez (EFE)

