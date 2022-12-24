The forensic examinations carried out on the corpse located on Friday in Cabo Peñas rule out that it is Sandra Bermejo. The autopsy would have found evidence that suggests that the remains do not belong to the young woman from Madrid who lives in Gijón, as EL COMERCIO has learned. It now remains to identify the corpse with DNA tests, which will be compared with that of other people who are listed as missing. Yes, it has been proven that it is a young woman, between 25 and 35 years old.

The search for Sandra Bermejo is therefore still active, although the National Police maintains her voluntary disappearance as the main hypothesis and that she is in the Cantabrian Sea.