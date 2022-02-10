EP Murcia Thursday, February 10, 2022, 7:29 p.m.



The forensic doctors who did the autopsy on the bodies of the mother and son who appeared dead in their home in Las Torres de Cotillas in March 2018 highlighted this Thursday the “virulence” of the multiple blows found on the bodies, in the oral hearing which is carried out before a popular jury in the Provincial Court of the Region against the brother and son of the victims.

The experts agreed that the position in which the bodies were found – lying on two sofas and covered – were not compatible with the injuries they presented; that is, they had been put that way after the attack.

In fact, they believe that the mother fell to the ground after a first blow and, lying face down, was dealt multiple blows to the head that caused various injuries -including a skull fracture-, many of which could have caused death. In the opinion of the forensic experts, the force of the blows was such that, if he had received them while standing, the person attacked would have fallen flat, without having the slightest possibility of moving.

The mother, unlike her son, had no defensive injuries, there was no fight or attempt to defend herself. In contrast, her brother had various injuries to his hands compatible with the attempt to protect himself from the attack with his hands.

The experts recounted that the body of the defendant’s brother had “multiple fractures and impressive traumatisms”, and considered that to cause this damage, a “really impressive” virulence and intensity is needed for a person with an object “to be capable of causing so much hurt”.

These types of injuries are compatible, they defended, with a contusive, heavy, incised object, but which has been used with great virulence due to the number of fractures that the bodies present.

The prosecutor asks for the defendant a total of 50 years in prison (25 years for each of them) as the author of two crimes of murder. The oral hearing will continue next Monday.