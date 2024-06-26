In the last hours, the Blue Cross continues to shake up the transfer market and everything indicates that they will look, yes or yes, for an extreme to fill with variants Martin Anselmi; However, this ambition entails a difficult decision regarding the quota of foreigners.
And at this moment, the Cement Machine Its places for players are already saturated No Trained in Mexico (NFM), which means it will have to get rid of at least one foreign player if it wants to continue with its signings from abroad.
Given this situation, people close to Blue Cross has already worked to analyze who could be the candidates to leave The Ferris Wheel this summer, and there are already two betting favorites, who are in the transfer list.
The first of the players is Rodolfo Rotondithe versatile left-back from Blue Crosswho is already linked to several Mexican soccer teams, including Toluca, the main candidate to take the Argentine soccer player.
The other foreign footballer from Blue Cross that is on the exit ramp is Camilo Candidothe Uruguayan who landed in the CDMX only at the beginning of 2024 and who saw minutes in practically all the matches of the tournament; However, he only started eight of 23 games.
Rotondi and Candideboth with a left-footed profile, would be the options for at least one to leave the team this transfer market, so as soon as any of these sales are unlocked, they will be able to move forward with the reinforcement desired by the wingers.
So far, the board of directors of Blue Cross has set the objective of signing a winger, because according to the reporter from TUDNAdrián Esparza, it no longer matters if you are Mexican or foreign, the objective is a very open element.
“The search for a Mexican attacking midfielder is still ongoing, we had already reported that, but the news is that the possibility of go for an Untrained in Mexico. What would this indicate? That some NFM of Blue Cross He would have to leave to free up that position and be able to bring in someone else from abroad,” said the communicator.
