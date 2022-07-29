From Clifford Luyk to Lorenzo Brown there is a lot of history. The signing of the base of American origin, summoned by the Spanish basketball team for the next Eurobasket, allows us to open the photo album and remember the cases of other players who wore the national shirt without being born in Spain. With a noticeable difference. Contrary to Brown, who lacks any personal or professional ties to his new country, many of the nationals from past decades did take root in his destiny, both on and off the field. Luyk, Wayne Brabender, Juan Domingo de la Cruz, Chicho Sibilio, Chechu Biriukov, Mike Smith, Johnny Rogers and Chuck Kornegay have left their mark, some more profoundly than others, on a path that has been followed in recent years by Serge Ibaka and Nikola Mirotic and now, in a more artificial way, Brown takes over.

Any adventure has its pioneer. It was Clifford Luyk who paved the way for these emigrants who made fortune. When he arrived at Real Madrid in 1962, this 2.03m center born in Syracuse, New York, could not imagine that 60 years later he would be able to look back and remember a crush. “In my case, double. In Spain I only played for Real Madrid, 16 seasons, and for the national team, 10″, says Luyk, 81, with joyful lucidity. And he travels to the origin… “My father was Dutch, from Rotterdam, a tulip grower. My mother, Swiss, from St. Gallen, watchmaker. They met on a ship bound for the United States fleeing World War I. There were seven people from my father’s family and eight for my mother. I mean by this that I had deep European roots despite being born in New York. I was the first generation American. When I went to Spain, I knew where I was going, although my friends from the United States asked me if I was going with the donkeys and blankets. They thought that Spain was Mexico! Fortunately, I had a very homemade education. My parents taught me geography and world history, and they talked to me a lot about Europe. My father had worked in Valencia and Barcelona and he loved football. Madrid was the biggest team in Europe, and it had a basketball section…”.

The new one was installed in the Victoria hotel. There he would live three years that would mark him forever. “I quickly had a very Spanish atmosphere”, revives Luyk; “I discovered the bullfighting world. El Viti and the Lozano brothers were at the hotel. I used to go to Las Ventas a lot. He learned the language in an academy. There were a couple of married couples who invited me to dinner and I brought a bottle of wine, I never went to McDonald’s or Burger King. I was European. In the summer I went back to the US and had fewer and fewer friends, and in Spain it was the other way around. He even had a Spanish girlfriend, who later became Miss Spain and Miss Europe, Paquita Torres. Soon I felt from here”.

The immersion was so deep that in 1965, during a Real Madrid tour of South America, crossing the Andes by plane between Santiago and Montevideo, Vice President Raimundo Saporta told him: “Boy, why don’t you become Spanish?” “It hadn’t even occurred to me, but I immediately told him yes and after four months he was Spanish,” says Luyk. He debuted the following year…against the United States. “When the anthems came I had mixed feelings,” he recalls. No adaptation was necessary. “The players from Barça and Joventut, with whom he nudged me, gave me tremendous hugs when I arrived at the national team”. The rest… 150 games with Spain, two World Cups, two Games and four Europeans (silver in Barcelona 73) disputed, in addition to 36 titles with the white shirt.

When he hears Lorenzo Brown’s name, Luyk jerks his wrist: “It’s not a surprise, I’ve seen stranger things. There are players born in the United States with passports of all colors. Brown is just another case.”

The door was open and Wayne Brabender entered through it. The ninth player with the most caps for Spain, 190 (only one less than Marc Gasol), was born in Minnesota 76 years ago. In 1967 he arrived in Madrid to forge another encyclopedic career: in white he won 28 titles and with the national team, after being nationalized in 1968, he trained in six European Championships (silver and best player in the tournament in 1973), two World Cups and two Games, in addition to being Antonio Díaz-Miguel’s assistant. He also married a Spanish woman.

De la Cruz and Biriukov had a return ticket. The first, center, son and grandson of Spaniards, was born in Buenos Aires. When he returned home he played 12 seasons at Barça and had a tank top reserved for the national team: debut in 1977, 131 games, European silver in 1983, Olympic silver in 1984, Díaz-Miguel’s assistant… Biriukov’s mother He was from Ortuella, Bizkaia, emigrants to Russia during the Civil War. José Aleksándrovich Biriukov Aguirregaviria played for Dinamo Moscow until signing for Madrid in 1984. In red, 77 games, one European, two Games.

The national team mourned the death of Chicho Sibilio three summers ago. Born in the Dominican Republic, with Spain he dressed as a short 87 times, was European silver in 1983 and Olympic in Moscow 80. Small forward, like Mike Smith, from New York. When in 1995 he debuted with the national team, he had already added nine years giving boats in national clubs and was married to a Spanish woman. He was nationalized at the same time as the handball player Talant Dujshebaev. He had a degree in Criminology and played 30 games for his host country, including two Eurobaskets.

From the United States, where he is vice president of the Washington Wizards after being a scout for the Oklahoma Thunder and director of personnel for the Clippers, 58-year-old Californian Johnny Rogers goes back in time. Until 1988, when this redheaded power forward left the Cavaliers to begin his journey through Spain in Madrid: then, two stages at Pamesa Valencia, Murcia, Cáceres and Lleida. The call of the national team came to him without looking for it, when at 36 years old he was rushing his career and had just been European champion with Panathinaikos. It was the year 2000 and Lolo Sainz, the coach, the coach who had directed him at Petrovic’s Madrid, was looking for a four with a good shot and summoned him to the Sydney Games. Pau Gasol stayed in the bedroom.

“It was an honor to wear the Spain shirt,” says Rogers, 16 caps. “I did not have the nationality thinking about the national team. In 1993, before the Bosman law [1995] I married a Valencian. I am Spanish for love, like in the old days”. Curiously, his link refers to the beginning: “The first person I met in Spain was Clifford Luyk. I thought it was incredible that being an American he was one more Spaniard, fully identified… that marked me. It helped me a lot. It is curious that he then followed in his footsteps. He and Brabender have contributed a lot to Spanish basketball. Like them, I felt the anthem as mine. Now I have been living in the United States for seven years and at home we still speak Spanish. I miss the country a lot. When I am not working, we will spend a lot of time in Spain”, he is sincere.

The story continues. North Carolina center Chuck Kornegay was capped 18 times and won European bronze in 2001. Ibaka (Republic of Congo, 50 caps) and Mirotic (Montenegro, 30) each collected two medals as part of the unforgettable generation of Prayed. They all had a tie that, more or less strong, united them to Spain. Lorenzo Brown has homework to do.

