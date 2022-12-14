The coaching staff of the Tigres UANL headed by Diego Cocca has formalized one more movement in the San Nicolás de los Garza squad.
The new strategist announced at the press conference after the Sky Cup match against Mazatlán FC where they tied 0-0 that, the Ecuadorian striker Jordy Caicedo He is the one sacrificed to be discharged from the feline institution, so it will not be taken into account for the Closing 2023.
This is due to the overcrowding of Untrained in Mexico in the club from Monterrey when wanting to finalize the signing of the Uruguayan midfielder from Santos Laguna, Fernando Gorriaran.
The directive already spoke with the South American attacker and informed him of the decision of the coaching staff, so they will wait for offers for him.
“Yes, the reality is that Jordy was spoken to by the board of directors to occupy this place with the issue of Gorriarán, that we are also about to finalize details that are wanted and for the good of him, and of the club, the idea is that Don’t play, keep training so that you are as good as possible, but don’t risk it in a friendly match.”
– Diego Coca.
In this way, the player will not play with the team, since they will not risk injury and so they can find a new destination for him, he will only continue training at the institution to keep him in good physical condition.
Jordy Caicedo there was only one contest with the Nuevo León team under the orders of michael herrera and unfortunately he did not achieve the expected activity, since the tournament had already started and he could not achieve the desired regularity.
