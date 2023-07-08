Blue Cross is registering its latest ups and downs for the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League. In order to register the Colombian Willer Ditta, the cement club had to release the place of a player not trained in Mexico. The Máquina Celeste board of directors accelerated negotiations to find new destinations for Iván Morales and Christian Tabó.
According to the most recent journalistic reports, Cruz Azul managed to unsubscribe the Chilean striker and managed to register Ditta in his squad. However, the future of Tabó was left hanging by a thread. Local and foreign media reported that La Máquina offered the Uruguayan winger to Peñarol and that his arrival at that club was almost a fact..
According to a report by AS Mexico, despite the interest from other Liga MX teams and foreign clubs, Christian Tabó will continue with Cruz Azul during the Opening 2023.
The Uruguayan winger intends to fulfill his contract with the Machine and at the moment he has no intention of returning to play in the league in his country.
In this way, Cruz Azul would have practically closed its squad for this tournament, although there is still the possibility of a Mexican striker arriving.
The foreign soccer players of the Machine for the Apertura 2023 will be: Willer Ditta, Juan Escobar, Ignacio Rivero, Moisés, Carlos Rotondi, Diber Cambindo, Augusto Lotti and Christian Tabó.
