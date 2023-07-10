The Tigers team continues to work at forced marches to be able to integrate one more foreign footballer into its squad for the start of the 2023 Apertura.
However, for this to happen, they need to free up a place as a foreigner, and if a transfer is made, they would already have the chosen one to leave the club.
According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivel, those in long feline pants look for their reinforcement in Spain and France, although they have not managed to find the chosen one. Likewise, he explained that in Mexico they have found options, although they have gone beyond the budget.
“Tigres has not closed the market. They are looking for a winger, they have probed options in Mexico (very expensive). Now, they are probing in France and Spain. There are intermediaries who have offered players, nothing advanced. They are calm, because they expect a market opportunity in the near future weeks.”published the journalist specialized in transfers.
Who would be sacrificed in case of closing a European transfer?
Despite the fact that he was the undisputed starter throughout the last tournament, the Brazilian footballer Samir Caetano it becomes an option to exit. And it is that the Flamengo team continues to insist on his services, so the player would not look badly on his departure.
Others that at the time sounded to leave are Igor Lichnovsky, Luis Quiñones and Nicolás López, although it has not yet been determined exactly who will be the element that ends up leaving the feline club. It is expected that it will be in the coming weeks when there will be more information about it.
