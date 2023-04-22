In the last hours, the possibility that Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez, current Sevilla player, arrived at Club América for the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League, has sounded loud. Although the world champion with the Argentine team still has a one-year contract with the Nervión team, there is hope that the Azulcrema board of directors will be able to reach an agreement for the charismatic winger.
In order for the striker from the albiceleste team to reach the Águilas, it is necessary for the Mexican team to free up a place for a player not formed in Mexico, since at this moment all the places are full. But who will be the player to leave his place for ‘Papu’ to arrive?
Facing the winter market, the possibility of Roger Martínez leaving the ranks of the cream-blue team has been considered, although this is not yet a fact. Diego Valdés is another foreign player who could leave America in a few months due to the interest he has generated in European teams.
However, it seems that the first discard of the Eagles for the Opening 2023, and the one who would leave his place to ‘Papu’ Gómez, is Pedro Aquino. The Peruvian midfielder has been losing prominence with America over the seasons and everything indicates that he would be the one sacrificed to bring the world champion in Qatar 2022.
The 28-year-old midfielder has played just 287 minutes in 12 Clausura 2023 games. That is, he averaged 23.9 minutes per game. Aquino arrived at América in January 2021 and showed an immediate adaptation to the Coapa team, however, constant injuries have slowed his progress.
In winter, Atlas and Santos Laguna were interested in signing the Peruvian soccer player, but they did not reach an agreement with América. Aquino has a large market in Mexican soccer and a return to the Peruvian league is not ruled out.
