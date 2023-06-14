The Foreigner: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, Wednesday 14 June 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno The Foreigner, a 2017 film directed by Martin Campbell, will be broadcast. The film, starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, is the film adaptation of the 1992 novel The Chinaman written by Stephen Leather. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Ngoc Minh Quan, a widowed former Vietnam War Special Forces soldier, runs a Chinese restaurant called Happy Peacock in London with his business partner Lam and her teenage daughter Fan. When Fan is killed in a terrorist attack, she seeks revenge. An Irish nationalist group calling itself the “Authentic IRA” claims responsibility. Quan visits Scotland Yard daily, asking for the names of the bombers, but is informed by Police Commander Bromley that his repeated visits are diverting resources from the investigation. Bromley advises Quan to be patient and warns him not to go after the IRA. Undeterred, Quan takes matters into his own hands and then focuses on Northern Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister, Sinn Féin politician Liam Hennessy, speaking publicly about his status as a former Provisional Leader of the IRA as he condemns the attack.

Quan buys items to make homemade weapons and travels to Belfast, leaving the restaurant under Lam’s control. Quan looks for Hennessy in his office, but Hennessy claims he had no knowledge of the bombing or who perpetrated him before ejecting him from the premises. Quan doesn’t believe him and first detonates a homemade bomb in Hennessy’s building before leaving hints of a fake explosive on Hennessy’s car as a warning unless he gets the names of the bombers. Hennessy tells his men to find Quan and stop him. Hoping to bolster his career and influential political position, Hennessy tries to identify the culprits with the help of his contacts and orders known IRA arms caches searched for missing explosives, but the IRA authentic he catches him and outsmarts him. Quan watches Hennessy see his lover, Maggie, and photographs them kissing in a restaurant. Hennessy’s men find Quan but he fights them off and escapes.

The Foreigner: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Foreigner, but what is the film’s full cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jackie Chan as Quan Minh

Pierce BrosnanLiam Hennessy

Katie Leung as Fan Minh

Rufus JonesIan Wood

Mark TandySimpsons

John CroninDenis Fisher

Caolan Byrne McCormick

Donna Bernard: journalist

Aaron MonaghanPat Nugent

Niall McNameePatrick O’Reilly

Charlie MurphyMaggie / Sara McKay

Orla BradyMary Hennessy

Lia WilliamsKatherine Davies

Michael McElhattonJim Kavanagh

David PearseBilly McMahon

Ray Fearon as Commander Richard Bromley

Rory Fleck-ByrneSean Morrison

Liu Tao as Keyi Lam

Dermot CrowleyHugh McGrath

Manolo CardonaPedro Lopez

Grainne KeenanBeth

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Foreigner on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is aired tonight – 14 June 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.