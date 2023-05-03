Antonio Mohamed is one of the winningest and most experienced coaches in Liga MX. The current Pumas strategist has won titles with Monterrey, in its two stages, Xolos de Tijuana and Club América. ‘El Turco’ knows Mexican soccer inside out and has recently talked about a player who could be an interesting addition to the mix of players looking for a place in the Mexican National Team.
Mohamed declared that Germán Berterame, Argentine striker for Rayados, has the necessary conditions to contribute and seek a place in El Tri. The Argentine strategist mentioned that the 24-year-old striker has the profile to be considered by Diego Cocca.
“(Germán) Berterame also has that profile to become (part of the national team). Young. For me the profile of (Julián) Quiñones and Berterame are ideal to be national team players. It doesn’t depend on me, I’m there “
– German Berterame
The striker originally from Córdoba, Argentina, arrived at Atlético de San Luis in July 2019, coming from the lower ranks of San Lorenzo. ‘Berte’ stood out with the Las Tunas squad and in mid-2022 he signed with Rayados de Monterrey.
Berterame was part of the lower team processes in Argentina, specifically in the sub17 category, but never received the opportunity with the senior team.
According to the Ministry of the Interior, a foreign person can request their naturalization letter after proving five years of residence in national territory.
Will Berterame naturalize and look for an opportunity to play with El Tri?
