Half of the Clausura 2023 Tournament has been played and the general table begins to take shape. The set of tigers continues in the dispute for the top positions in the general and so far they are in third place in the competition with 18 units.
As in every semester, the cats are one of the rivals to beat and one of the broad candidates to win the title. And despite the fact that the regular phase of the contest is not yet over, it is already known who will be the ‘sacrificed’ foreigner for the following season.
According to information from the journalist willie gonzalezthe foreign player who will not continue in the squad of ‘Chima’ Ruíz will be the striker nicholas lopez.
“The foreigner who would leave for the following season, without a doubt, will be ‘Diente’ López. For next season, ‘Diente’ López is the player who is already in the crosshairs so that they thank him and reduce the squad with one less foreigner”he commented through a video shared on his social networks.
As far as Clausura 2023 goes, nicholas lopez He has played 41 minutes played. It was in 2020 when he arrived at the northern team and good things were said about him; However, over the months he was losing prominence and is with a foot and a half out of Tigres.
So far, the Uruguayan striker has played 79 games with the ‘U’ shirt, with 24 goals and 10 assists.
