Dhe Foreign Office is also planning to provide financial support for the sea rescue of refugees in the Mediterranean in the next few years – despite the cautious stance of Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “The Foreign Office is implementing the Bundestag’s mandate to promote civil sea rescue with projects on land and at sea,” said a spokesman for the Green Party-led ministry on Saturday. Reports to the contrary are incorrect.

“Due to a technical oversight, the corresponding budget resources were not initially explicitly estimated in the current draft of the 2024 budget,” the Foreign Office spokesman continued.

It has been planned for several weeks to correct this error. It went on to say: “Promotion of sea rescue with commitment authorizations from the Bundestag is also planned for the years 2024 to 2026. We will implement these.”

Scholz keeps his distance

It was only on Friday that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) distanced himself from the public financing of sea rescue of refugees by aid organizations. At a press conference after the informal EU summit in Granada, he emphasized that the money had been approved by the Bundestag and not by the federal government.

“I didn’t submit the application,” he said. When asked what his personal opinion was on this, he added: “That is the opinion I have that I did not submit the application. And I think that’s unmistakable.”

Scholz had previously met on the sidelines of the summit with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who had complained about the financing in a letter to the Chancellor a few days ago. The aid also put a strain on negotiations about reforming the European asylum system.







Sea rescue as a “humanitarian responsibility”

Rome sees it as interference in domestic Italian affairs that the federal government wants to support aid organizations that look after migrants not only in the Mediterranean but also on Italian soil.

Juso deputy chairwoman Sarah Mohamed described civilian sea rescue as a “pillar of our humanitarian responsibility”. With a view to Scholz’s statements, she told the German Press Agency: “The fact that the Federal Chancellery’s stance on this is now faltering because right-wing radicals are complaining about saving human lives is a catastrophic sign.”

There was a good reason why it was stated in the coalition agreement that civilian sea rescue should not be hindered, said Mohamed. It was only in June that the SPD party executive committee again decided to support civilian sea rescue. “We expect that the budget committee’s decision to provide eight million euros for civil sea rescue will be implemented in exactly the same way and that the funds will at least be stabilized in the long term.”

FDP warns against smuggling crime

The Green Party politician Jamila Schäfer also sees no reason to cancel the planned expenditure for civil sea rescue. “In this country, the Bundestag is the legislature – that applies, and that’s a good thing,” said Schäfer, who is a member of the Bundestag’s budget committee, on Saturday to the German Press Agency. “A parliamentary decision cannot be undermined by press work.”







The FDP parliamentary group vice-president Christoph Meyer, on the other hand, demanded that taxpayers’ money should not be used to finance illegal migration. “We see it like the Chancellor.” The activities of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) are questionable and unrealistic.

There should no longer be any further funding by the Foreign Ministry for private sea rescue on Africa’s coasts. This promotes smuggling and undermines German and European efforts to curb illegal migration.

Two billion euros for the current year

According to the Foreign Office, three organizations have received commitments from the federal government for sea rescue and care for migrants in Italy. A total of two million euros would be available for the current year.

The first payments should go to a project by the Christian community of Sant’Egidio to care for those rescued on land, and further funds should go to the sea rescue organizations SOS Humanity and Sea-Eye. These are sums between 300,000 and 800,000 euros.

The reaction of FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr shows how divided the traffic light government is on this matter. “I share the Chancellor’s view that German tax money should not contribute to the perfidious system of smuggling,” Dürr told the dpa.

The German Bundestag, as the budget legislator, will deal with this in the coming weeks. “Our common goal must be a European solution,” emphasized Dürr. “Germany has rightly campaigned for asylum procedures to take place at Europe’s external borders in the future. The escape across the Mediterranean must be stopped because it is inhumane.”