Foreign Ministry: the US belief in the ability to put pressure on the Russian Federation without harming itself is a delusion

Washington and its allies are mistaken in believing that they can put pressure on Russia without harming themselves. This was stated by the deputy head of the department for non-proliferation and arms control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Konstantin Vorontsov, reports RIA News.

He emphasized that the policies of Western leaders have led to a dangerous crisis involving nuclear powers. According to the diplomat, the Russian side has repeatedly pointed out the growth of strategic risks against the backdrop of aggressive rhetoric from the West. He added that “these statements were made with an obvious projection on the United States and NATO.” Vorontsov believes that due to the hostile expansion of the United States and the alliance and their creation of an anti-Russian bridgehead in Ukraine, Russia’s fundamental interests are under threat.

He noted that Western countries, while seeking to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Moscow, are teetering on the brink of a direct military clash with it. “This creates the risk of an armed conflict between nuclear powers. It seems that the United States and its allies have confidence in their ability to control escalation in any circumstances and apply forceful pressure on Russia without harming themselves. This is a most dangerous delusion, fraught with catastrophic consequences,” Vorontsov emphasized.

Earlier, Vorontsov expressed Russia’s concerns amid a potential escalation due to US actions to deploy weapons prohibited by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty).