The European Union planned to arrange a “public flogging” for Russia during a visit to Moscow by the representative of the bloc on foreign and security policy Josep Borrell, but these plans failed. Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova told about the unsuccessful punishment on the air of Vesti FM radio. RIA News…

“I’ll tell you a secret about our western partners: when they don’t succeed in a spanking, they become hysterical. The task was to carry out this public spanking, which, it seems to me, they planned very carefully. And such a cascade: talk about rallies, and talk about journalists, and make Navalny the main topic. So mix everything in one heap, dump it and go home with a contented air, ”the agency quotes Zakharova as saying.

She named Russia’s desire to discuss really important issues on the agenda as a possible reason that the “flogging” did not work out.

On February 7, Borrell announced the separation of Russia from the European Union. He explained that he had come to this conclusion after meeting with Lavrov and “a message from the Russian authorities during this visit.” In his opinion, Moscow does not want to use the opportunity for a more constructive dialogue.