Galuzin: Russia will take retaliatory measures to Kiev’s seizure of Russian assets

The Russian side will take retaliatory measures if Kyiv confiscates its assets, it threatened in an interview RIA News Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Mikhail Galuzin.

The diplomat emphasized that any attempts to alienate Russian property in unfriendly countries are illegitimate and constitute theft of someone else's property. This is how he commented on the Verkhovna Rada’s decision to confiscate Russian property and Ukraine’s plans to confiscate two An-148 aircraft.

Galuzin said that Moscow is considering all options for protecting its legal rights and interests in the event of confiscation of its assets abroad. “We do not rule out the use of retaliatory measures of a mirror nature, as well as options for judicial appeal of possible decisions on confiscation, if such steps are considered appropriate,” he said, adding that the decision will be made based on the position of the owners.

In December, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) of the country for the confiscation of two An-148-100E medium-haul passenger aircraft from the leasing company Ilyushin Finance Co (IFK, part of the United Aircraft Corporation Rostec).

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia will pursue anyone who decides to use its frozen funds, as it considers these steps an encroachment on its property and illegal actions.