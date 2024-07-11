MFA: Ultimatum “Zelensky formula” being pushed through at new summit on Ukraine

Russia does not accept ultimatums at peace summits on Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin in a conversation with RIA News.

He noted that Moscow is observing attempts to raise the “ultimate ‘Zelensky formula’” at future meetings.

“This is yet another instance of fraud. We do not accept such ultimatums and do not intend to participate in such “summits,” Galuzin said.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reported that there have been no requests to Russia regarding holding a second peace conference on the conflict in Ukraine at the moment.

On June 20, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, accused Russia of allegedly attempting to prevent the holding of the second Ukrainian peace summit.