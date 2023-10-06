RIA Novosti: The Foreign Ministry announced the groundless expulsion of Russian diplomats from the United States

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed the US decision to expel Russian diplomats, calling it groundless. This was reported by a source RIA News in the foreign policy department.

“The American side continues the bad tradition of ‘leaks’ in the media, despite its own assurances that it will not publicize certain actions taken,” he said.

According to him, Washington made an unfounded decision to expel two Russian diplomats because they were allegedly engaged in espionage activities. The agency’s interlocutor stressed that Russia does not want an escalation between the two countries, but is ready to respond to further hostile actions.

Earlier it became known that in response to the expulsion of American employees of the US Embassy in Moscow, the State Department declared two Russian diplomats persona non grata. The American department did not specify the names of the employees of the Russian diplomatic mission who will soon have to leave US territory.