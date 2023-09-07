Ryabkov said that the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus is on schedule

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons (TNW) in Belarus is proceeding according to the schedule, which Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about. Writes about it RIA News.

