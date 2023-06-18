Lavrov: unlike the West, the Russian Federation does not force anyone to follow restrictive measures

Russia does not want to force anyone to follow restrictive measures, unlike the West. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov following a meeting with an African delegation, his words are quoted by RIA News.

“Unlike our former Western partners, we do not force anyone to follow any restrictive measures against countries that do not share our position,” the Foreign Minister stressed.

Earlier, Lavrov explained the causes of the conflict over Ukraine. According to him, the situation has developed because of the hybrid war being prepared by the West, in which Kyiv has become a tool to undermine Russian security.