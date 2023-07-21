Vershinin: Russian fertilizer producers did not get access to frozen assets

Statements about the unfreezing of the assets of Russian fertilizer companies only mean that the companies did not get full access to the frozen assets, they were only partially used to pay for previous operations. This is how Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin reacted to UN statements about the fulfillment of Moscow’s requirements during a briefing on the Istanbul agreements, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.