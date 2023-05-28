Zakharova: one of the US investments led to World War II and the Holocaust

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, responded to the words of US Senator Lindsey Graham, who called the death of Russians “the most successful” waste of US money. She spoke about this in her Telegram-channel.

She recalled that during the Second World War, a number of American companies, including General Motors, Standard Oil, Kodak and IBM, cooperated with the authorities of Nazi Germany, providing the country with cars, oil products, bomb fuses and accounting and control equipment. According to Zakharova, such investments by the United States “led to World War II and the Holocaust.”

“Now, billions of US dollars are pouring into the insatiable throat of the neo-Nazi Kyiv regime. In this regard, I would like to remind the senators and all American beneficiaries how the previous adventure ended, ”she added.

Earlier, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Lindsey Graham, commenting on Washington’s military assistance to Kiev, said that “Russians are dying,” while noting that the United States “has never spent money so well.”