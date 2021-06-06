Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday, June 6, that normal interaction between Russia and Belarus is not included in NATO’s plans.

“Here is the answer to the question that the West has taken up Belarus so furiously. Normal effective interaction between the two countries is not included in NATO’s plans. It is necessary to constantly interfere in the internal affairs of one country, then another, then simultaneously climb to both, just to prevent the natural course of mutually beneficial integration, “she wrote in Telegram.

Zakharova also wished the Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg health, “which is directly related to overcoming old phobias and getting rid of persecution mania.” At the same time, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry invited NATO to pay attention to domestic terrorism in the United States.

“This is what member countries urgently need to address, not fictitious threats,” she said.

Earlier that day, an interview with the NATO Secretary General was published, in which he said that the alliance adheres to the principle of “containment and dialogue” with regard to Russia. He also noted that NATO member countries are “seriously concerned” about closer cooperation between Russia and Belarus. He also considered Moscow’s cooperation with Beijing a challenge. According to Stoltenberg, NATO allies will remain vigilant and ready to respond to the actions of their opponents.

In turn, the Russian senator Alexei Pushkov on the same day pointed out that NATO had failed the dialogue with Russia. He also noted that there is no containment that Stoltenberg is talking about.

On June 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said NATO had malicious plans for the country. However, according to him, Russia is ready to resume dialogue with the alliance, but on condition that it will not be empty talk. The Ministry of Defense, in turn, invited the NATO leadership to the IX Moscow Conference on International Security on June 3. The event will take place on June 22-24.