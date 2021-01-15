After several twists and turns, internal differences but also counterpoints with the United States government, the Foreign Ministry issued a press release this Friday in which it marked its limits to Operation Southern Cross that the USCGC Stone of the Coast Guard of the United States is doing in the South Atlantic and that it will bring it off the Argentine coast.

The text of the Argentine note indicates that the ship will enter the port of Mar del Plata in February for a “strictly protocol” visit.

The clarifications and discussions in recent days between the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Security, and those held with the United States embassy in Buenos Aires highlight how sensitive cooperation in Defense and Security is in the Kirchner government coalition with Washington, taking into account that they were object of clashes between the administrations of Cristina Kirchner and Barak Obama. Another is the relationship you seek to have Alberto Fernández with Joseph Biden, who takes office on January 20.

In addition, sectors linked to Christianity always maintained in tune with Caracas that the United States intends to use its fleet of the Southern Command – which is managed by the Defense Department unlike the Stone, which is of the Coast Guard – to Armed “interventions” in Venezuela.

The patrol that will mount the USCGC Stone is the first of its kind at the regional level, and according to official sites in the United States, it targets illegal activities on the high seas. Furthermore, it has also been reported that one of its objectives is deterrence against illegal fishing thatwhich mostly comes from chinese vessels, at least in this area ..

Clarion He learned from industry sources that the United States had proposed to jointly patrol illegal fishing with the Prefecture in the South Atlantic, but that the political order was only to accept the courtesy visit to Mar del Pata. The Minister of Security also faced the illusion of the Prefecture of making joint illusions, which aborted the most ideological sectors in the political area of ​​the Foreign Ministry. And take care of the negotiations that are being held with Beijing to achieve a fisheries agreement.

The statements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Department released today are not out of place but they are not the same.

The one from Argentina says that the United States Government reported the navigation of this latest generation vessel between January and February, and that it requested that the USCGC Stone make a “visit” to a port, committing to observe the protocols on the coronavirus pandemic, which include the safety of the crew and personnel in the port.

“The Argentine Government accepted the visit of the USCGC Stone together with its peer in our country, the Argentine Naval Prefecture, which will take place in the port of Mar del Plata in February. Said activity will be strictly formal in nature, ”said the ministry led by Foreign Minister Felipe Solá.

They warned that the visit “Does not include any operational or cooperative activity“. Therefore -they warned-” it will not involve surveillance or fishing control missions, which are carried out exclusively with means and personnel of the Argentine State whose function is the protection of our sovereignty and our resources in the national maritime spaces that in the last year captured three illegal foreign fishing vessels, a figure that had not been reached since 2005. “

The State Department statement indicates that this operation is part of its “efforts to build regional maritime safety associations and counteract illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the South Atlantic.

He reviewed some “joint patrols” – which the Argentine government does not want to do – in Guyana, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador de Bahia.

And he talks about his stop “further south”, in Mar del Plata, “for a welcoming ceremony by the sister service of the Coast Guard, the Argentine Naval Prefecture before the ship returns home.”

The US statement said that it has an observer from the Portuguese Navy, and that as it passed through the Caribbean, it intercepted a high-speed vessel in the south of the Dominican Republic, carrying 900 kilos of cocaine.

“The United States is a world leader in efforts to address IUU (Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing) fishing, including through work in multilateral institutions to strengthen the rules governing international fishing and bilateral engagement with states. coastal, port and market markets in the world, ”the statement said without making allusions to other countries, as did the United States Naval Institute, which mentioned the illegal activities of Chinese vessels in the area, which are targeted by U.S.

“The value of world capture fish production in 2018 was more than $ 151,000 million,” said the US statement, which urged states to work together under agreements that govern the UN orbit. And he recalled that illegal fishing causes loss of billions of dollars, in addition to detonating world food security, and the economic security of the coastal states. And it violates state sovereignty by undermining international agreements and fisheries conservation measures.

Look also