White House statements about sending troops to Eastern Europe are fueling anti-Russian phobias and revanchist sentiments in Kiev. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Ryabkov in an interview. RIA News…

Ryabkov stressed that such statements by the White House representative will only exacerbate relations between Russia and European countries. In addition, the Deputy Foreign Minister noted, such rhetoric is fueling the approaches of states that have declared themselves “frontline”.

Earlier, the press secretary of the US President Jen Psaki said that the White House is considering the possibility of placing additional troops on the eastern flank of NATO in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On December 7, Putin and Biden held talks via video link. The main topic of the two-hour conversation between the presidents was the situation around Ukraine. In addition to her, the leaders of the countries considered bilateral relations, cyber security and the Iranian nuclear deal.