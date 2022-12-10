Russian Foreign Ministry: Biological research in post-Soviet countries should not threaten Moscow

Moscow must make sure that biological research in the post-Soviet countries will not threaten Russia’s security. This was stated by the director of the fourth department of the CIS countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Denis Gonchar, he is quoted by TASS.

“It is important for us to make sure that biological research conducted in the immediate vicinity of our borders, especially those conducted jointly with the United States and other NATO countries, does not pose a threat to Russia’s security,” the diplomat said.

In his opinion, increased attention should be paid to this topic in connection with the revealed facts of the military-biological activity of the United States and its allies in Ukraine.

Gonchar pointed to Armenia’s constructive reaction to Moscow’s initiatives to form a legal framework for cooperation and biosecurity. In this regard, in May 2021, Russia and Armenia signed a bilateral intergovernmental memorandum of understanding on ensuring biological security, he recalled and expressed hope for further cooperation with Yerevan.

On November 26, the Defense Ministry accused the Pentagon of testing with toxic substances in Ukraine. According to the defense department, they are being tested on Ukrainian servicemen and the mentally ill.