IT companies from the United States are assisting Kyiv in disseminating information from Ukrainian extremist organizations on the Web. About it says in the report of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the situation with human rights in Ukraine, distributed on Wednesday, April 19.

It follows from the document that Ukrainian neo-Nazi groups have established ties with such groups in Europe and America.

“The YouTube administration and moderators do not object to the dissemination of information by extremist organizations, primarily those banned in Russia by the Right Sector (recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).) and Azov (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation),” the report says.

The ministry clarified that YouTube has essentially become one of the key platforms that spreads fakes about a special operation to protect the population of Donbass, discrediting the Russian Armed Forces. At the same time, the report drew attention to the Meta company (recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation), which owns the social networks Facebook (belongs to the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation) and Twitter.

From late February to early March 2022, these resources have been actively disseminating calls for the murder of Russian citizens, as well as manuals on methods of murder and the manufacture of explosives. The moderators, in turn, ignored the complaints of users about such an obvious spread of “hateful ideology”, according to the report of the Foreign Ministry.

At the same time, the messages of the Russian media, public figures, public figures and ordinary citizens containing the Russian position on the events in Ukraine are blocked, the ministry’s report emphasizes.

Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, more than 14.7 million fake messages have appeared. At the end of 2022, Roskomnadzor detected and blocked more than 157 thousand fake messages and calls for anti-war rallies. Deputy head of the department Vadim Subbotin then noted that information injections into the Russian space were carried out through American social networks and the resources of foreign non-profit organizations (NPOs).

Russia continues the special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022. The situation in the region has deteriorated significantly due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.