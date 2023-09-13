Zakharova: IAEA head Grossi is keeping silent about the problem of depleted uranium shells

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, by saying that the use of depleted uranium projectiles does not have radiological consequences, glosses over the problem. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, spoke about this; the briefing was broadcast on YouTube.

According to her, Grossi “simply doesn’t say enough” in his answers to questions about the use of such projectiles, which is unacceptable. Zakharova argues that depleted uranium as a heavy metal is extremely dangerous for humans and the environment.

Previously, Zakharova had already spoken out about Grossi’s words about the use of ammunition with depleted uranium, considering that such knowledge was beyond his competence as the head of the IAEA.

On September 11, Grossi said that the use of depleted uranium ammunition, which the United States intends to transfer to Ukraine, does not entail significant radiological risks.