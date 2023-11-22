Attempts by Western countries to secure Ukraine’s image as a global breadbasket have failed. On Wednesday, November 22, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Vershinin pointed out this at the embassy round table on food security issues.

“Western countries are making efforts to consolidate Ukraine’s image as a global breadbasket. And it was clear that this did not work out because such a granary does not exist,” said the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

During the round table, Vershinin also noted that Western countries continue their policy of buying cheap grain for the purpose of its further processing and sale with added value to countries in need.

Earlier, on November 8, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed out the ineffectiveness of the work of the United Nations (UN) to resume the grain deal. According to him, this indicates the West’s reluctance to do anything for developing countries if it concerns Russia, as well as the helplessness of the world organization, which Moscow has repeatedly asked to resolve the issue of blocked Russian fertilizers in European ports, Lavrov concluded.

Also in early November, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, on the sidelines of the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum, said that there are no prospects of returning to the grain deal while maintaining the current position of the West. He also noted the stable situation on the global market and the continuing fall in grain prices.

The food deal ended on July 17 at the initiative of Moscow due to the West’s unfulfilled obligations to the Russian side regarding the export of agricultural products and fertilizers from the Russian Federation. The Russian leadership has repeatedly expressed concerns about the problems associated with its possible extension.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that the country is ready to return to the agreement provided that all its components are implemented in good faith, including those related to the interests of the Russian Federation.