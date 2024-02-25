The West is destroying world food security in every possible way. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova wrote about this in her Telegram channel.

In her entry, Zakharova commented on the act of unknown people in Poland, who on February 25 again poured Ukrainian grain onto the ground from wagons heading to the port of Gdansk.

“Maybe, given that Warsaw is in NATO, Washington will stop talking about food security, the alleged responsibility of Russia and the supposed saving role of the West in this matter?” – Zakharova asked a question.

She noted that it is the West that is destroying global food security, and its methods are different. Among them, in addition to the destruction of cargo with grain crops, speculation on the stock exchanges, the “unrestrained” use of GMOs and soil contamination from depleted uranium shells produced in the UK are noticeable.

Earlier that day, unknown persons in Poland dumped 160 tons of Ukrainian grain, which was delivered to the port of Gdansk in sealed wagons. This is the fourth time this has happened.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on February 25 that he sees a “Russian trace” in the protests of Polish farmers and incidents with Ukrainian grain. In his opinion, all this is needed to split Ukraine and Poland.

The chairman of the Polish opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), Jaroslaw Kaczynski, recalled on February 22 that it is important to prevent the ruin of Polish agriculture due to the problems of Ukraine. Warsaw and Kyiv, in his opinion, should conclude a special agreement on the agricultural industry.

At the beginning of November last year, Polish carriers and farmers began to block automobile checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Among their demands was the introduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian carriers and a limit on the number of Ukrainian heavy trucks entering Poland. Due to the protests at the border, huge queues of trucks arose and interruptions began in the delivery of some goods to Ukraine.

On May 2, 2023, the European Commission banned the export of Ukrainian grain to five Eastern European countries. On September 15 of the same year, the EC lifted restrictions on the import of four types of agricultural products from Ukraine, but Poland extended the import ban unilaterally.