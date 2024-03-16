The shelling of Russian civilian infrastructure by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is aimed at intimidating people, as well as disrupting the voting process in the country's presidential elections. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported this on March 16.

“It is obvious that the corrupt regime in Kyiv has intensified its terrorist activities in connection with the ongoing presidential elections in Russia in order to show Western handlers that it is active and to beg for even more financial assistance and lethal weapons,” said a report published on website departments.

The ministry condemned Ukraine's crimes against civilians and civilian infrastructure. They noted that all cases of influencing the will of the Russian people through terrorist methods are recorded and will be investigated, and those responsible for this will suffer “severe and inevitable” punishment.

In particular, the Foreign Ministry recalled that over the past two days, as a result of attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two people were killed in the Belgorod region, and on March 16, a shell was dropped from a drone on a polling station in the Zaporozhye region.

The news is being updated